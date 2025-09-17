JUST IN: Fubara, lawmakers to resume work after Tinubu lift emergency rule

President Bola Tinubu has lifted the state of emergency in Rivers State, reinstating full democratic governance six months after suspending the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.
MORE DETAILS COMING.
BY ASUQUO CLETUS
President Bola Tinubu has lifted the state of emergency in Rivers State, reinstating full democratic governance six months after suspending the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.
MORE DETAILS COMING.