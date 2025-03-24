JUST IN: Fubara faults FG on aiding militants against oil facilities

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has faulted the Federal Government claim that his office tele-guided militants to blow up oil pipelines in the state, saying I have no reason to encourage any criminal group to violate the law.

He noted that the security reports the central government relied upon to accuse him of aiding the attack on the Trans-Niger pipeline were distorted by sentiments rather than facts.

The governor noted that before the attack, he had at different forums advocated for peace, urging the youths to do away with criminalities.

Aside from that, Fubara debunked reports that a fresh gas pipeline explosion was recorded in the state, urging the Nigerian Police to arrest those behind the fake news on oil facilities attacks in Rivers.

The governor distanced himself from militants attacks on on Monday through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, and made available to newsmen

According to the statement, “Our attention has, once again, been drawn to a flurry of malicious, fake and imaginary videos of purported explosions on oil and gas facilities in Rivers State.

“Virtually all the fake videos have been linked to alleged militant groups in the State, with the creators of such content trying very hard to connect them to supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“Already, the communities where these incidents are alleged to have occurred have reacted, dismissing any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains, and reassuring that all critical government assets within their areas are safe, secure and efficiently functioning.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal group or elements, anywhere in the State or Niger Delta, to undertake any action inimical to the peace of the people or safety and security of oil and gas facilities, and by extension, the economy of the country.

“The Governor had repeatedly made it clear at every public event that the peace of the State is paramount to him, and that he would pay any price to secure and sustain peace in the State, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that governance and development can thrive.

“Governor Fubara vehemently warns purveyors of violence and economic sabotage to steer clear of the State, and avoid any attempt to use his name or capitalise on the present political crisis to foment trouble in the State.

“It is also important to warn bloggers and social media hirelings to stop, forthwith, their campaign to create atmosphere of tension, chaos and anarchy in the State, as their fake reports and posts in the last couple of days have triggered enough wrong decisions that would not help the State move forward.

“Security agencies should take note of these fake videos designed to misinform the people, and further paint the State in bad light, and take every necessary steps to contain them, and bring those behind them to book”.

Earlier, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Wednesday alleged that Fubara tele-guided militants to blow up pipelines in the state.

Fagbemi, who made the accusation while defending President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency hours earlier. said although the governor was not directly culpable, he failed to dissuade the militants from vandalising the pipeline.

“We are in a democracy. There were what I will call telegraphing of the militants, I will say, by the governor. And the reason I say so is, when he began, he said oh, he will let them know when it was time to act”.