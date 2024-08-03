30.2 C
JUST IN: Fraser-Pryce withdraws from 100-m Olympics race

Jamaica’s athlete, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has pulled out of the Olympics 100m semifinal, hours in protest over the alleged actions of the stewards at the Paris stadium.

The 37-year-old, who has won three Olympic gold medals and is the most decorated 100m sprinter of all time, was seen leaving the stadium while other athletes prepared for the semi-final race.

Before the race on Saturday, the 37-year-old Jamaican had been tipped by athletics pundits to claim gold in the race inspite of the competition from her colleagues.

The 37-year-old, who has won three Olympic gold medals and is the most decorated 100m sprinter of all time, is making her last-ever appearance at the Games.

Fraser-Pryce, meanwhile, has not stated any reason for her actions after many Jamaicans trooped to the stadium to catch a glimpse of her performance in the sports that had brought her global fame.

In the list of athletes that participated in the race, DNS – which stands for did not start in athletics – was next to the Jamaican sprinter’s name.

Fraser-Pryce will be remembered for her brilliant performance at the over three Olympics, leading the Caribbean nation to many tournaments after the retirement of Usain Bolt.

