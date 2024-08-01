JUST IN: France beats Nigerian female basketball team during Olympic game

Efforts by the Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress, to end the 2024 Olympics host, France, unbeaten run have proven abortive after losing 75-54 points.

The French players, who were mindful of the fate that befell Australia, a third-ranked nation, during their encounter against the D’Tigress, prevented their opponent from having access to play their style which earned them victory earlier.

During the game played on Thursday, the Nigerian ladies led by Rena Wakama, the first female head coach of the Nigerian female basketball national team, challenged their opponents for the ball not considering their rank as the seventh-best nation in the game.

Meanwhile, the D’Tigress shooting especially during the two last quarters was not good and aided their opponent to take the desired lead with the Nigerian ladies managing 13 points in both quarters.

Unlike during their game against Australia where they made fewer errors, the Nigerian team’s turnover and shooting were poor, resulting in their defeat.

