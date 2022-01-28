JUST IN: Fourth Mainland bridge will be flag-off before July- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the number of concessionaires bidding to construct, operate, and maintain the 37-kilometer Fourth Mainland Bridge has been reduced to three and that the construction would be flagged off before the 30th of June, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu said that processes to pick the firm that would handle the project would be concluded before 31st of March, 2022 and that concluding the paper works as well as other details would extend the project kick-off to the second quarter, which April 1st and June 31st, 2022.

He noted that what had been delaying the project was the selection process for the best concessionaire that would handle the project for the state, saying the administration is well focused to ensure the project commenced.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Friday during an interview on a popular television show, did not list the three companies that have progressed to the final stage of the bidding process.

The governor said that the number was reduced to three after the others were discovered could not meet the required specifications for the 37-kilometer ring-road project that was designed to reduce travel time across the state.

As gathered, the current administration had selected six companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the fourth mainland bridge. And they were: Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium, Power Construction Corporation of China, CGGC-CGC Joint Venture, CCECC Nigeria Limited, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, and IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Sanwo-Olu said: “That is one of the legacies that we would be leaving behind after the tenure of this administration. As we got the financing. we have paid the final fee for consulting and what we are doing now is a PPP model that we are trying to do. We are at the last stage now.

“We started with 25 firms that showed interest in the construction and now we have reduced it to three. So the final three will be evaluated now to identify the final concessionaire.

“The fourth mainland bridge is a 37-kilometer ring-road that would pick up from Lekki axis, cross the water, go all the way to Ikorodu, and eventually terminate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“We will believe that the concessionaire will be identified and possibly do the groundbreaking before the end of the second quarter.

“We will identify the final concessionaire before the end of the first quarter and the signing of documents and others will delay it to the second quarter.

“So we should be able to do the groundbreaking before the middle of this year and once that is done, we can be able to see the development of the facility. This may take between two and three years before it would be completed”, the governor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

