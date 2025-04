Dozens of people have been reported trapped under a four-storey building that collapsed in Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the ill-fated building under construction is sited on Oremeta Street, Ojodu with the already completed sections assigned for commercial purposes.

The Guild learnt that the building caved in on the occupants including staff of the popular EqualRight restaurant in Ojodu Berger on Saturday.

MORE DETAILS SOON