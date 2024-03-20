JUST IN: Four-storey building collapses, fire razes homes in Lagos

At least three buildings at the intersection of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo in the Idumota area of Lagos Island, have been confirmed razed by fire that emanated from one of the buildings in the state.

As gathered, three structures of four-storey buildings and one of five-storey building were engulfed in fire that has continued to cause panic among traders and residents.

One of the buildings was said to have collapsed due to intensity of the fire that had continued to rage since it emanated at about 8 am on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, the Southwest Coordinator for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, added that efforts were ongoing to prevent the inferno from spreading beyond it’s present reach.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the inferno started from the 4-storey building due to power surge after electricity was restored to the building.

According to him, the fire which started at No. 47 Dosunmu Street, escalated to four buildings at No 45, No. 47, No. 49A and No. 49B at Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island. The building at No. 47 collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire.

“The responders are currently combating the fire to prevent further escalation to other adjoining buildings.

“The LASEMA Response team at Lekki alongside LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Men, Nigerian Ports Authority Fire men, LASAMBUS Officials, LNSC officials, CBD crew and Nigeria Police Force are all responders present at the scene of the incident under the supervision of the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde”.