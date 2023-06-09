JUST IN: Four local footballers top Super Eagles list for AFCON qualifiers

Ahead of African Cup of Nations (AFCON) next qualifying game against Sierra Leone, Head coach of the Super Eagles Jose Peseiro, has invited four players from the Nigerian league and 19 foreign based others for the game.

The four players include two goalkeepers, one defender and a midfielder for the game against the Sierra Leoneans.

Those invited by the head coach in the list released on Friday by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the game were: Victor Sochima (Rivers United) and Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC), who were both goalkeepers, Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United) and Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance).

The inclusion of these players affected chances of Terem Moffi, Francis Uzoho, Boniface Victor and Gift Orban who all missed out.

They were picked after Peseiro joined the dignitaries that watched the game three of the ongoing Super 6 at the Mobolaji Johnson stadium in Onikan, Lagos State.

Others invited for the game were: Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey).

