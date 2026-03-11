JUST IN: Four lawmakers dump PDP, LP for APC

Four members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing unresolved internal crises and governance concerns within their former parties.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced the defections during plenary after reading letters submitted by the lawmakers.

Those who defected from the PDP to the APC include Inuwa Garuba, representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in Gombe State; Abdullahi El-Rasheed, who represents Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency; and Mohammed Audu of Karim Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola Federal Constituency in Taraba State.

Obika Chinedu, who represents Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory, also defected to the APC from the Labour Party.

In their letters to the House, the lawmakers cited persistent internal crises within their former parties as the primary reason for their decision to switch political allegiance.

MORE DETAILS COMING…