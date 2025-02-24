JUST IN: Four Kano lawmakers fault NNPP’s suspension

The four lawmakers suspended by the Kano chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have faulted the party’s decision, accusing the national leader and former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of orchestrating the plan.

They said that move was part of the Kwankwaso’s faction to get public attention after the High Court judgment that expelled the former governor and his loyalists from the party.

The lawmakers, who were alleged to have been expelled for fraternizing with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that Dr. Boniface Aniebonam is the only legally recognized NNPP leader and that the Hashimu Dungurawa led faction’s expulsion holds no water.

They stated that rather than Kwankwaso faction working to strengthen the party, he allegedly engaged in division that has weaken the opposition in the country.

The lawmakers stated this through a statement they jointly signed on Monday after their suspension was announced by the party after attending events with the national chairman of the APC, Abdullah Ganduje.

According to the statement, “Politics should be about service, integrity, and development, not a tool for vendettas and dictatorship. Unfortunately, in Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has turned the NNPP into his personal empire—one that disregards party unity, democratic principles, and even basic courtesy.

“His refusal to attend the wedding of Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila’s daughters and the convocation of Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, despite formal invitations, exposes his deep-seated political insecurity.

“His deliberate absence, especially in the presence of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahahi Ganduje, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, former Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and other national figures, was a petty and calculated attempt to undermine political opponents.

“Yet, rather than focusing on governance or building the party, Kwankwaso has weaponized division and manipulation.

“His failed grip on the NNPP is evident in the endorsement of Hashimu Dungurawa and his illegitimate faction—now resorting to laughable tactics like issuing a baseless “suspension” of party leaders.

“This reckless move is not just illegal; it is a desperate act by a faction that has already been expelled from the NNPP and holds no authority whatsoever.

“Hashimu Dungurawa, a political puppet of Kwankwaso, lacks any credibility to speak on NNPP matters.

“His so-called “suspension” of Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, and Hon. Sani Abdullahi Rogo is nothing but a fraudulent political gimmick designed to deceive the public and distract from the monumental failures of Kwankwaso’s faction.

“The truth remains that the Abia High Court judgment of November 1, 2024, affirmed Dr. Boniface Aniebonam as the only legally recognized NNPP leader, expelling Kwankwaso and his loyalists.

“Their continued attempt to impose themselves on the party is nothing more than an act of political desperation.

“The public should reject this circus of lies and deceit. We remain committed to strengthening the NNPP under its legitimate leadership and ensuring that the party serves the people, not the selfish ambitions of Kwankwaso and his cronies”.