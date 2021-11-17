JUST IN: Four die, scores trap under rubble after another building collapse in Lagos

No fewer than four unskilled workers were reported to have died and scores others presently trapped under the rubbles of a one-storey building under construction that collapsed in Badagry Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the building sited in Flour Mills Estate, Magbon axis of Badagry came down barely two weeks after the Ikoyi high-rise caved in, claiming over 40 lives and left 15 others with varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the collapse on Wednesday, the Director, Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that five persons have been rescued under the rubbles, adding efforts are already ongoing to rescue anyone possibly trapped under the rubbles.

Adeseye, through a statement made available to The Guild, disclosed that the rescued victims have been rushed to the nearest hospital where they could get adequate treatment.

The statement reads: “There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station had rescued 5 (five) victims from the under-construction building while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims.

“The victims which are mainly construction workers are however rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, 4 (four) adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division, and the Community dwellers are complementing the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service”.

