Just in: Former world athletics champion, Bowie, dies @32

A United States of America (USA) sprinter, Tori Bowie, has been confirmed dead, barely two days to the start of the 2023 Diamond League meeting scheduled for Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The lifeless body of the multiple medals winning athlete, it was gathered, was found in her room in Florida, the United States, and was pronounced dead by medical experts in the city.

The 32years old athlete was a three-time Olympic medallist and former 100m world champion and often compete in the long jump, as well as 200 meters.

Bowie won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze at the competition, and further won the heart o athletics lovers globally when the following year when she won the global title over 100m at the World Championships in London, as well as relay gold.

Announcing her death on Wednesday through a statement released on its social media handle, her agent, Icon Management, refused to disclose the cause of Bowie’s death.

According to the statement, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

