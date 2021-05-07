JUST IN: Former minister, Mama Taraba, passes on after brief illness

The former minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Al-Hassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

As gathered, the former lawmaker, who represented Taraba North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was said to have died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

The Guild learnt that the deceased, before her death, had been shuttling between Nigeria and Cairo for medical treatment after resigning as a minister under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

