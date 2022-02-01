JUST IN: Former lawmaker, Murray-Bruce, loses 95yrs old mother,

The mother of a former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Margaret Murray-Bruce has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 95.

As gathered, the nonagenarian died after a brief illness, barely three months after celebrating his 95th birthday with children including Ben Murray-Bruce and other family members.

The son to the deceased, Ben, who confirmed the mother’s death on Tuesday, explained that his mother was pronounced dead by medical experts at about 4:40 am.

Through a statement released on his official social media handle, the former lawmaker described the mother’s death as painful but that he found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.

Ben Bruce wrote, “Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4.40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.

“My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything”.

