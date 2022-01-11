JUST IN: Former Interim Govt. head, Shonekan, passes on after brief illness

The head of the interim national government, Ernest Shonekan, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 85 after a brief illness in Lagos State.

As gathered, the Octogenarian died at Evercare hospital, in the Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government where he had been receiving treatment before he passed on.

The deceased legal practitioner was the Abese of Egbaland before he was pronounced dead by medical experts on Tuesday in the country.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

It would be recalled that the 85-year-old, after he was overthrown through a palace coup in 1993, founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy

MORE DETAILS SOON

