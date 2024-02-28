JUST IN: Former education minister passes on @82

A former Nigerian Minister of Education, Prof Fabian Osuji, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 82.

Osuji was said to have died barely four days after returning to the country from a foreign medical trip for an undisclosed ailment.

His death was disclosed on Wednesday by a family source who spoke to newsmen under conditions of anonymity.

The former minister’s death came nine months after the 2023 election where he supported the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and cautioned the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for publicly declaring that the flagbearer from Southeast will not win the poll.

Osuji was born on 20 January 1942, he attended Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Government College, Umuahia, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

He performed his Post-Doctoral Research at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

He became a Lecturer, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor in the Department of Zoology, University of Ibadan in 1973, a post he held till 1981.

The former minister was also a Visiting Scientific Fellow at the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

He became a Dean of the College of Science, Dean of the College of Postgraduate Studies, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and member of the Governing Council of Imo State University.

Osuji was appointed Professor of Applied Biology, at St. John’s University, New York (CUNY) USA (1997-1999).

The varsity don was also a Visiting Professor at several universities in Nigeria and worldwide. Known as a scholars’ scholar, he published 35 papers and books to his credit.