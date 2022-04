A former minister of Aviation, Tonye Graham-Douglas, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 82, after a brief illness in the country.

The former minister was said to have died barely 13 days to his 83rd birthday, a day when families and friends would have gathered to celebrate with him.

Graham-Douglas death was confirmed to newsmen by Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Monday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

