Just in: Flying Eagles loses 1-0 to S-Korea in world cup quarterfinals

The Nigerian U-20 football team, Flying Eagles, has been bundled out of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world cup tournament after losing 1-0 to their South Korean opponent.

Flying Eagles lost the game after conceding an extra time goal scored by Choi Seok-Hyun in the 96th minutes of the game.

The Nigerian team was unable to deal effectively with a crossing, allowing Seok-Hyun to have opportunity to nod his team’s corner into the net.

All efforts by the Nigerian team to equalise proved abortive, with the South Koreans forcing their African opponent to make false errors.

