JUST IN: Flying Eagles beats Argentina 2-0 during FIFA world cup

The Nigerian U-20 national football team, Flying Eagles, has progressed to the quarter final of the 2023 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world cup after defeating the host country, Argentina, 2-0.
MORE DETAILS SOON
