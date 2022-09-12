JUST IN: Flood sweeps two men away, submerges homes in Lagos

No fewer than two men were reported to have been swept away by floods that submerged houses and took over major roads during persistent heavy downpours experienced in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Aside from the casualties recorded in the Alimosho, over 66 houses were said to have been submerged by flood in Akinwunmi, Ebun Otti, and Arowojobe Estates around Maryland axis of the state.

The casualties were confirmed by the Spokesperson for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Southwest, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement released on Monday to newsmen in the state.

READ ALSO:

Farinloye said that the two tragedies occurred in separate locations around Iyana Ipaja and Command areas when the downpour were been experienced.

According to him, one of the deceased men was identified as Alfa and was swept away as a result of heavy down that caused flooding that took over six communities in the council.

The communities submerged by flood during the rainfall were: Ajayi, Olubodun Ifesowapo, Olubodun, Fafunwa, Ipaja West, and Ti Oluwani streets in Alimosho local government.

“The deceased was said to have initially escaped with his wife and four children but the man was said to have returned to his house to pick some items in course of which he was swept off.

“However, two others with him escaped due to the help that came their way from other residents of the communities.

“While the family of Alfa had been evacuated to a relative residence, the other adult man swept away was said to have missed his steps on the Command bridge and fell on the running water”, he added.

The NEMA spokesperson noted that before help could reach him, he had been carried away by the water current, and later the body was recovered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

