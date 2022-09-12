JUST IN: Flood sweeps two men away, submerges homes in Lagos

No fewer than two men were reported to have been swept away by floods that submerged houses and took over major roads during persistent heavy downpours experienced in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Aside from the casualties recorded in the Alimosho, over 66 houses were said to have been submerged by flood in Akinwunmi, Ebun Otti, and Arowojobe Estates around Maryland axis of the state.
The casualties were confirmed by the Spokesperson for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Southwest, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement released on Monday to newsmen in the state.
Farinloye said that the two tragedies occurred in separate locations around Iyana Ipaja and Command areas when the downpour were been experienced.