JUST IN: Flood sweeps three away, destroys 1,000 houses in Bauchi

A devastating flood in Bauchi State has swept away three people and destroyed over 1,000 houses, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The disaster has caused widespread damage and displacement, with many residents affected by the sudden and severe flooding.

The exact cause of the flood is yet to be determined, but emergency services are working to respond to the crisis and provide aid to those in need.

The State Government through its Emergency Management Agency confirmed the death toll to newsmen on Tuesday.

