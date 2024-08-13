28.2 C
Lagos
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Flood sweeps three away, destroys 1,000 houses in Bauchi

By Chidera Isioma

0
4

A devastating flood in Bauchi State has swept away three people and destroyed over 1,000 houses, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The disaster has caused widespread damage and displacement, with many residents affected by the sudden and severe flooding.

The exact cause of the flood is yet to be determined, but emergency services are working to respond to the crisis and provide aid to those in need.

The State Government through its Emergency Management Agency confirmed the death toll to newsmen on Tuesday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Buhari visits Aso Villa one year after leaving office
Next article
FG, Lagos Govt. begin discussion on boosting IGR, others 

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.