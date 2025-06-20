JUST IN: Flamengo beats Chelsea 3-1 during club w-cup match

Brazilian football club, Flamengo, has created an upset in the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) club World Cup after beating Europa Conference League winner, Chelsea, 3-1, to top of group D.

The Blues led through Pedro Neto but conceded twice and lost Nicolas Jackson to a red card in a disastrous first six-minute spell of the second half after over an hour delay caused by change in weather.

Nicolas Jackson was sent off four minutes after coming on as a substitute as Chelsea suffered a second-half collapse against Flamengo during the second game of the tournament’s group stage.

Neto’s cool finish under the goalkeeper’s legs delivered a positive start for the Premier League side on Friday but similar far post tap-ins from substitute Bruno Henrique and Danilo allowed the Brazilian team to take the lead.

Referee Ivan Barton then quickly issued a red card after Jackson’s studs made contact with Lucas Ayrton’s shin in an ugly challenge with Wallace Yan rounding off the scoring to deliver a damaging 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

It leaves the Blues needing a win over African club ES Tunis next Tuesday to qualify for the last 16 but also increases the chances they will face the winner of Group C, which could be Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Flamengo, meanwhile, look likely to finish top of Group D and have ensured South American clubs remain undefeated in the newly expanded Club World Cup.

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, had brought the Senegal international for new rival striker Liam Delap after two defensive lapses but his introduction only ensured Chelsea would have no chance of a comeback.

It’s the latest incident which will put Jackson’s disciplinary record under increased scrutiny as he is now suspended in two competitions simultaneously: the Club World Cup and Premier League.

Maresca had challenged Jackson to make amends to his team-mates before the Conference League final against Real Betis in which he scored in, but just two games later he has earned himself another suspension.