JUST IN: Five-storey building goes down after thunder strike in Lagos

A five-storey building under construction on 43 Ladipo Oluwole road, Apapa GRA has been reported to have collapsed during an heavy downpour record across Lagos State.

It was gathered that the building partially caved in after a thunder strike occurred during the rainfall that lasted for hours in the state.

Before the building collapsed, The Guild learnt that the owner contravened the planning approval after obtaining permit for two -storey but increased it midway in the construction.

The building collapse on Sunday, barely a week after a seven-storey structure caved in Bananna Island area of the state.

A Volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early emergency officials at the scene, said that there was no casualty recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason why no one was involved in the incident.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Oluremi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who quoted an official of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Adeniyi Adebiyi, said that the property was served several notices to prevent its collapse but the owner turned them down and continued with the construction.

According to him, the building has been sealed by the government to prevent further casualties at the site.

