JUST IN: Five policemen die during auto crash after leaving Edo

No fewer than five policemen have been confirmed dead during an auto crash while returning to Kano State after completion of the gubernatorial election assignment in Edo state.

As gathered, the auto crash that claimed the lives of the five policemen occurred at Karfi village in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, along Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The casualties toll was confirmed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday while commending policemen for their exceptional conduct during the just concluded Edo State governorship elections.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun, in a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised that suspects arrested during the Edo gubernatorial poll for vote buying and other offences against the electoral processes will be prosecuted under the law.

He said: “All those arrested for electoral offences will be prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while those arrested for other criminal offences will be arraigned before the court on completion of investigations.

The police boss reaffirmed the force’s commitment to protecting the country’s democracy and ensuring the integrity of the electoral processes.

He added: “We will continue to strive for excellence in our duties, upholding the principles of fairness, justice, and accountability”.

Egbetokun, however, commended the Nigeria Police Force personnel and other security agencies for their exceptional professional conduct during the recently concluded Edo State governorship elections.

“The peaceful conduct of the governorship election serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the security forces. The IGP specifically expresses appreciation for the exemplary display of discipline and neutrality exhibited by security personnel throughout the election period. Their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and protecting the democratic process is truly commendable.

The IGP also commended the courage, maturity, and resilience of the good people of Edo State for their orderliness and exhibition of democratic values during the polls, urging them to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant even as the electoral process has been peacefully concluded.

Egbetokun assured members of the public of steadfastness in the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Nigeria

The IGP, therefore, directed tactical squads and intelligence contingents to remain in the state to continue fortifying security measures until in the state.

“This proactive measure aims to maintain stability and public safety throughout the state”, he added.