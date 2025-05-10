JUST IN: five Lagos council chairmen lose re-election ticket

Intrigues, suspense and confusion characterized the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) council election primary with no fewer than five incumbent council chairman unable to secure their second term ticket during the exercise held across the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA).

The council chairmen lost their re-election bid to former lawmakers and young party members who were contesting for the seat for the first time.

During the results counted inside the party Secretariat in ACME, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, and monitored by our correspondent, evidence showed that they came second and distanced third during the exercise.

The affected chairman were the incumbents in Coker Aguda, Agbado Oke-Odo, Onigbongbo, Ayobo Ipaja, and Eti-Osa.

For Onigbongbo LCDA, Rakiat Hassan lost to Moyo Adebanjo, while Ladi Oluwaloni of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA could not secure a return to the council after taking over the leadership following the death of the former Chairman, Bolanle Shobowale, losing to Agbaje Abiodun, an aspirant believed to have been favoured by chieftain and former lawmaker, Bisi Yusuf.

For Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA, Jimoh Ishola picked the council ticket ahead of the incumbent chairman, Oladapo Famuyiwa, Coker Aguda’s Rasak Olamilekan lost to Azeez Ogidan while Eti-Osa East LCDA’s John Ogundare losing to the former Chairman, Samson Agunbiade.

As gathered, the council was the most dramatic with Agunbiade returning to the council after losing during the previous election to Ogundare during the previous election held in the council.

Aside from the incumbent chairmen who lost, it was mixed feeling for former lawmakers who participated in the exercise held for the 55 councils across the state.

For Yinka Ogundimu, a former lawmaker who represented Agege at the State House of Assembly, who aimed to use the election into Orile Agege LCDA, relaunch himself into public office, but lost to Abiodun Akinola.

Also, the General Manager of the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Ladi Balogun, who seek to lead his council, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, but lost to another aspirant, during the exercise.

However, a former House of Representative member, Babatunde Hunpe, was elected to push the Badagry local government towards achieving a better growth.

Announcing the winners after the process, Chairman of the party’s Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala, said four chairmanship candidates emerged through consensus while 51 others contested to emerge.

According to him ,candidates that emerged via consensus and were affirmed by their delegates are Mr Isa Jubril (Iba LCDA),Mrs Motunrayo Gbadebo (Ijede LCDA), Mr Rasaq Kasali (Lekki LCDA) and Mr Azeez Kareem(Otto Awori LCDA)

Ogala declared Usman Hamzat as the elected candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye LG and Mr Hameed Aroyehun for Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA, Oluyemisi Rosiji (Ojokoro LCDA); Moyosore Ogunlewe (Kosofe LG); Olufemi Okeowo (Ifelodun LCDA); Olamilekan Akindipe (Ajeromi Ifelodun LG) and Suleiman Yusuf (Surulere LG).

According to him , others who emerged are Azeez Ogidan (Coker Aguda LCDA) Tola Oyedele (Agboyi-Ketu LCDA); Taoreed Taiwo (Ejigbo LCDA),Muibi Alade (Lagos Island East) Sanusi Ismail (Amuwo-Odofin LG), Muibat Rufia (Ojo LG) and Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island LG).

He gave the other winners as Wale Hameed (Ikorodu North LG). Samsudeen Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East LG); Humpey Babatunde (Badadry); Sura Animashaun (Epe LG); Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo LCDA); and Sesan Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki LCDA).

Wale Alomo (Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA); Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West LCDA); Adedayo Ladega (Ikorodu LG); Rasak Oloyede (Oriade LCDA); Abiodun Akinola (Orile Agege LCDA) and Lateef Ashimin (Somolu),Bolanle Bada (Ikosi-Isheri LCDA); Kehinde Oloyede (Oshodi-Isolo LG); and Sunday Benson (Imota LCDA); and Kazeem Sulaiman (Ikorodu West LCDA) were also announced as winners.

Shobanjo Idowu (Apapa); Peter Ajose (Olorunda LCDA); Monsuru Ismail (Eredo LCDA); Opeyemi Akindele (Mosan Okunola LCDA), Abiodun Agbaje (Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA); Ibrahim Akinpelu (Alimosho LG); and Jimoh Olawale (Apapa Iganmu), Bukola Omofe (Bariga LCDA); Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin LG); Olusegun Odunmbaku (Ojodu); Idris Balogun (Egbe- Idimu); Lasisi Akinsanya (Ikotun-Igando LCDA); Akeem Dauda (Ikeja LG) and Lawal Jakande (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA) also emerged.

Other elected party flag bearers are Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA);Moyo Adebanjo (Onigbongbo LCDA); Adeola Sheriff (Eti-Osa LCDA), Babatunde Azeez (Agege LG); and Aminat Alabi (Iru/Victoria Island LCDA)Daniel Olufemi (Itire Ikate LCDA) and Jimoh Ishola declared winners for Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA.

It was learnt that some aspirants and their agents protested the outcomes of the primaries for some LGs

Ogala, who admitted that there might be a few human errors, urged the aggrieved aspirants to exercise their right to appeal after the exercise.

He said that the decision of the committee could be overturned by the APC Appeal Committee if confronted with facts.

Commending the delegates for patience and cooperation ,Ogala said the exercise was transparent and was done in the interest of the party.