JUST IN: Five die under collapsed two-storey building in Lagos

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a two-storey building caved in around Maryland axis of Lagos State.

The five deceased brought out under the rubbles were male who were trapped under the ill-fated building erected on 13 Wilson Mba street, Arowojobe Estate Mende Maryland.

It was learnt that the deceased were artisans engaged by the owners of the building to carry out construction works.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday amid ongoing search and rescue operations at the scene.

“The agency received a distress call regarding a collapsed building at the above address at about 3:49 a.m. This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s response team to the scene of the incident at 3:58 a.m”.

“The first three victims that were rescued were taken to Gbagada General Hospital while another two victims that were rescued by the emergency officials were ferried to the Trauma Center at Gbagada after being stabilised.

‘In all, the five adult Male victims that were recovered dead, have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further processing”.

MORE DETAILS SOON