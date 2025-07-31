Just In: Five die, five injure during auto crashes in Lagos

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed to have died, and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries during separate auto crashes in Lagos State.

Both accidents, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), occurred along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state, and involved four males and one female.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the accidents occurred on Thursday, expressed profound grief and extended deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Bakare-Oki, in a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, described the accidents as a colossal and avoidable tragedy.

He said: “The first catastrophic incident unfolded during the early hours of the day at Abijo Bus Stop, precisely under the pedestrian bridge on the inward Epe corridor, where a Mitsubishi pick-up van bearing registration number AKD 733 JM, travelling at an exceedingly perilous speed, lost control and crashed into a stationary Craneburg Construction Company equipment, lawfully parked.

“The colossal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of four occupants (three males and one female) whose bodies were recovered lifeless at the scene of the accident.

“Demonstrating their operational dexterity and swift emergency response capabilities, LASTMA operatives successfully rescued three additional female occupants from the wreckage. These survivors were promptly stabilised and handed over to officers of the Eleko Division of the Nigeria Police Force for onward transfer to nearby medical institutions for urgent care and further evaluation.

“In an equally heart-rending but separate overnight incident, a Toyota Escort Jeep, also, at an ungovernable speed, crashed violently into a parked Dangote truck in the Frajend Group axis inward Bogije, along the same Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The devastating collision resulted in the immediate death of the SUV driver, while two other passengers, grievously injured and entrapped within the crushed vehicle, were meticulously extricated by LASTMA personnel after a laborious and delicate rescue operation.

“Upon successful recovery, both survivors were immediately placed in the custody of officers from the Elemoro Police Division, who ensured their prompt conveyance to medical facilities for life-saving intervention.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this moment of unspeakable loss and anguish. It is our earnest prayer that the Almighty grants them the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” Bakare-Oki remarked solemnly.

The General Manager further issued a stern and unequivocal caution to all motorists, both private vehicle owners and commercial operators, to desist from dangerous driving practices, particularly excessive speeding, which remains one of the most egregious infractions contributing to road fatalities.

“These deeply saddening occurrences serve as grim reminders of the catastrophic consequences that stem from the willful violation of established speed regulations. The Lagos State Government has made substantial investments in traffic control infrastructure, ranging from road signage and speed limiters to high-visibility furniture, to mitigate such disasters.

“Motorists are hereby implored to abide by these measures, which are designed solely for the preservation of human life,” he added emphatically.

Bakare-Oki also commended the LASTMA rescue teams for their rapid, professional, and life-saving interventions, reinforcing the Authority’s uncompromising commitment to road safety, emergency responsiveness, and the protection of all road users across Lagos State.