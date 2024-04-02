JUST IN: Five die during Army, terrorists clash in Taraba

No fewer than five terrorists have died during separate clashes with the troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in Taraba State.

During engagement with the terrorists, three arms and different ammunition were recovered from the terrorists who were attempting to kidnap Christian worshippers and other residents in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum road and Takum Local Government of the state.

The Army confirmed the development on Tuesday in a statement released through its official social media handle, to alert Nigerians on efforts made to end insurgency across the country.

According to the statement, “The troops while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from church program in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum road acted decisively.

“Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lied in wait for the violent extremists and the Insurgents In the early hours of today 2 April 2024.

“The troops made contact with the extremist and engaged them in a fierce fun battle leading to the neutralization of 4 extremists and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles, 1 Pump Action Rifle and 2 AK 47 Magazine.

“Similarly, on 27 March 2024 troops while on Patrol around Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area came in contact with suspected violent extremists.

“Troops responded with superior fire power leading to the neutralization of 1 extremist and recovery of 1 Locally fabricated FN Pistol, 2 rounds of 9MM ammunition and 1 mobile phone belonging to the criminal.

“This successful Operation demonstrate the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade to protecting the lives property of the citizens, while making the state and environ a safer place for business to strive. We implore members of the public to continue supporting the military by providing timely and credible information on any suspicious movement or activities of criminals within the State”.