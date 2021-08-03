Just In: Five anti-Buhari activists regain freedom after weeks in detention

The five worshippers held by the Department of State Services, (DSS) for demonstrating against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, have regained freedom, just as they cleared the air on activities surrounding their arrest last month.

They argued that their arrest was allegedly facilitated by the General Overseer of Dunamis, Paul Enenche, and that he instructed the law enforcement officers not to release them, contrary to claims made by the cleric.

The anti-Buhari activists include: Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel and they were arrested for wearing the t-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis International in Ligbe, Abuja last month.

They regained freedom on Tuesday, one week, after Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that DSS should release the five worshipers that were detained on July 4th for wearing t-shirts with “Buhari Must Go” on them.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

