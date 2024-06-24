JUST IN: Five additional cholera patients die in Lagos

Amid ongoing outbreak of cholera in Lagos, the State Government has disclosed that no fewer than five additional deaths have been recorded across healthcare facilities,. increasing the death toll to 29.

Aside from that, the government stated that 579 cases have been recorded so far across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing held in Ikeja, to intimate residents on efforts to curb the spread across Lagos.

At the press briefing also attended by his counterpart in Ministry of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and other stakeholders, Abayomi, explained that the death rate was due to patients being presented late at the hospital or brought in dead.

The Commissioner added that no case had been reported in schools across the state, saying although we haven’t recorded any but we have intensified efforts to prevent any possible outbreak in learning institutions.

“For the past two weeks, we have recorded 29 deaths and 579 suspected cholera cases. The 29 deaths was caused by patients being presented late that we couldn’t resuscitate them.”

He stated that government and its partners had embarked on active case search and contact trace to ensure that the spread of cholera is halted.

Abayomi urged Lagosians with suspected cases to report to the hospitals as treatment is free in a bid to slow down the spread.

He listed the symptoms of cholera to include profuse diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, fever, abdominal cramps and shock.

Abayomi also said that those affected with cholera could be given Oral Rehydration Therapy, ORT, to halt the dehydration before they are taken to the hospital.

He listed areas with the highest cholera burden to include Lagos Island, Eti-Osa and Kosofe Local Governments, while there are cases in Ajeromi, Ifako Ijaiye, among others.

The commissioner said many children were affected by the cholera outbreak along with traders and artisans.

He, however, said reported cases had nose-dived currently, adding that no cases had been reported in any Lagos school.

So far, Abayomi said the government and its team had adopted one health approach to response to curbing the spread of the disease, while the directorate of environmental health and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency had been working assiduously to ensure the spread is halted.

“We have continued inspection of cases in mostly affected places, intensify sensitisation to ensure lagosians are aware,” he said, urging residents to support government by maintaining personal hygiene, washing of hands frequently, reporting suspected cases, among others.

On measures in schools, Abayomi said school authorities were being sensitised on the reporting techniques, monitoring of students health daily, promoting healthy diets and ensuring oral rehydration in schools.