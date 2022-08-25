JUST IN: Fire wrecks many auto spare parts shops in Lagos

Property worth millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed when fire gutted a popular auto-spare and scrabs market on Mile 12-Ikorodu road in Lagos State.

The affected market, Owode Onirin, was said to have been engulfed by fire when a large number of the traders had left for their various homes in preparation for the next day’s business engagement.

It was learnt that the fire that wreck havoc within the market on Thursday started at about 19:41 hours, and fire service officials were alerted minutes after.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident to newsmen through a statement made available after the incident.

According to her statement, “The Fire which was reported at 19:41 hours, Thursday was on arrival met well alight and subdued in record time leaving only few shops affected from among the multitude of the automobile spare parts section of the market.

“There was neither case of injury nor death as damping down of the echelon of Fire continues to bring firefighting to a conclusion. The cause of the Fire will subsequently be investigated thereafter”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

