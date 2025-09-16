JUST IN: Fire razes UBA branch, others in Lagos

Dozens of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) staff and other occupants of a six-storey building on Broad Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State were reported to have escaped death after fire razed the building, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

The engulfed building, Afriland Tower, was said to have been gutted by fire minutes after the end of lunch hour, forcing the bank’s financial experts and other occupants of the structure to escape through windows and other available means.

In the video obtained by The Guild correspondent on Tuesday, the bank officials and other occupants of the building were screaming at the officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, appealing that their colleagues be rescued from the engulfed building.

Confirming the ongoing efforts to prevent loss of lives and property, the Deputy Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Olajide Ogabi, said that the inferno started at about 2:00 pm.

Ogabi said: “A Fire outbreak is currently being battled at a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island.