JUST IN: Fire razes six container shops in Lagos Arena market

Traders at the popular Arena Military Market in Oshodi, Lagos, are counting their losses after a fire destroyed at least six container shops, along with goods worth millions of naira.

As gathered, the containers were fully stocked with first-grade merchandise, which was completely destroyed as the massive inferno raged on, leaving shop owners helplessly watching their investments go up in flames.

Video obtained by the Guild on Tuesday shows people, including buyers and sellers, throwing water and bottled water from a distance in a desperate effort to extinguish the blazing fire.

According to sources, emergency responders are already at the scene, battling the massive blaze to prevent it from spreading to other shops.



As of the time of reporting, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has yet to issue a statement concerning the incident.

While all necessary efforts are being made by merchants and emergency responders to extinguish the fire, it is unclear whether the shop owners are present, as some merchants had traveled for the Christmas holiday.

The unfortunate incident occurred barely a week after a 25-storey building housing warehouse shops and corporate offices on Martins Street, Lagos Island, went up in flames just hours before Christmas.

Most of the warehouses, stocked with imported goods, were reported to have been completely destroyed, while at least three people lost their lives trying to save their belongings.

The inferno, which sent merchants back to square one, as learnt, lasted for over 24 hours, destroying every single item stored in the shops and leaving shop owners with nothing.

MORE DETAILS COMING…