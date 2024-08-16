JUST IN: Fire razes seven-storey building, destroys goods in Lagos

Goods and property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed after fire razed a seven-storey building in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The building sited on Sanni Adewale Street, Lagos Island was gutted by fire that started from the ground floor of the ill-fated building.

It was learnt that the massive fire disaster started at about 05:17 am from a section of the ground floor floor of the building on Friday and spread to other parts of the structure.

The incident prompted a swift response of firefighters from Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the development, said that firefighters from Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations responded promptly and arrived at the scene minutes after the outbreak.

Adeseye stated that the situation is now under control, with ventilation efforts ongoing to ensure safety in the area.

According to her, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported”.