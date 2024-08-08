JUST IN: Fire razes Mobil station, destroys vehicles, others in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out along Obafemi Awolowo road in Ikeja Local Government after an explosion was heard at a Mobil fuel station and go up in flames.

As gathered, the explosion occurred during sales of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) that had throng the fuel station to refill their vehicles.

Over two vehicles were reported to have been razed during an inferno that occurred at about 11 am on Thursday.

The fire disaster was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, to newsmen on Thursday.