29.3 C
Lagos
Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Fire razes Mobil station, destroys vehicles, others in Lagos

0
10

Pandemonium broke out along Obafemi Awolowo road in Ikeja Local Government after an explosion was heard at a Mobil fuel station and go up in flames.

As gathered, the explosion occurred during sales of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) that had throng the fuel station to refill their vehicles.

Over two vehicles were reported to have been razed during an inferno that occurred at about 11 am on Thursday.

The fire disaster was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, to newsmen on Thursday.

Previous article
Nigerian: Hospitals now worse than mere consulting centres?
Next article
FRSC, LASTMA partner on effective traffic management across Lagos roads

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.