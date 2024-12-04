JUST IN: Fire razes Mercy Aigbe’s home, destroys property, others

A fire outbreak has razed the multi-million Naira home of multiple awards-winning Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, destroying property and other valuables.

As gathered, the inferno recorded at the actress’s home in Lagos State was said to have left Aigbe devastated considering that the act could have been avoided.

The Guild learnt that the actress could not hold back her tears after seeing the property go up in flames.

The actress confirmed the inferno on Wednesday through a short statement released on her official social media handle.

The actress, while confirming the inferno, said that the joy was that there was no life lost during the fire disaster.

According to Aigbe-Adeoti, “Devastated, I thank God no life was lost. It is well”.

The inferno came barely nine days to the premiere of her movie in cinema titled ‘Thinline’, a work put together to educate and entertain movie lovers.

The disaster came after she added another accolade to her growing list of achievements at the Odunlade Adekola Film Production Award (OAFP).

Attending the event with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, she expressed her appreciation for the recognition and reflected on her journey in the film industry.

In a heartfelt post, Mercy thanked God for the talents and opportunities that have allowed her to excel in her craft. “It’s raining awards for me this season,” she wrote, adding that she feels incredibly blessed to be able to do what she loves.