Just in: Fire razes Ladipo, Owode Onirin markets in Lagos

Dozens of Lagos traders have started counting their losses after a midnight inferno engulfed Ladipo market in Mushin Local Government and Owode Onirin market along Mile12-Ikorodu road in the state.

The traders pain were that the inferno that started hours after they left the market could not be put off immediately, destroying property and goods worth millions of naira.

As gathered, the incident that occurred simultaneously were being engaged by the officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to prevent further spread inside the markets.

Fortunately no casually has been recorded, but the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the inferno on Tuesday, stated that the causes of the inferno is yet to be ascertained just as the firefighting operations enter dampen down stage.

Adesoye said: “An inferno that emerged overnight at Warehouse A, Ladipo Street, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos is being curtailed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“The Isolo, Bolade and Alausa Fire crews of the agency have confined the Fire to only the warehouse involving variety of wares including mechanical workshop tools and machines, vehicles and spare parts, motorcycle and household electrical appliances despite the difficulty of gaining access while salvaging adjoining properties and businesses alike.

“Meanwhile, a similar scenario is playing out at the Owode Onirin Market on Ikorodu Road, where Fire involving a number of shops trading in metallic materials is being combatted by Alausa and Ikorodu Fire Stations of the agency with the situation under control”.