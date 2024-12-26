JUST IN: Fire razes industrial research institute in Lagos

Amid Christmas celebration in Lagos State, a raging fire has engulfed the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

Although no casualties have been reported so far, but the fire has extensively destroyed property, causing panic for occupants of other property owners beside the facility.

The fire reportedly broke out around midnight on Christmas Day, and as of 4 a.m. on Boxing Day, rescue operations were still ongoing.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), are currently battling to contain the blaze.

Efforts are underway to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining offices and buildings.

Confirming the inferno, the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the fire has been contained to the FIIRO, to avoid further destruction of property.