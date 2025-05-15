JUST IN: Fire razes general hospital in Lagos

Babies and nursing mothers were reported to have escaped unhurt during a fire disaster that swept through the Ifako-Ijaiye general hospital, destroying property worth millions of Naira in Lagos State.

During the fire disaster recorded inside the medical facility in Ifeko-Ijaiye Local Government, medical services were reported to have been halted with the nurses and doctors striving to ensure that the inferno does not wreck havoc that could paralysed the hospital in the state.

The unrest which permeate through the hospital on Thursday attracted passers-by and residents after thick dark smoke started oozing out from the building used for medical services.

Eyewitness stated that the inferno started from the nurses’ call room before extending to the prenatal and postnatal rooms, after which it affected the paediatric ward.

Confirming the inferno, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said that the fire has been successfully doused.

Adeseye described the incident as a minor fire case that occurred inside one of the high-rise buildings used to deliver medical care to Lagosians.

According to her, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully doused a minor fire incident that occurred in a nursing room on the second floor of the main three-storey building at Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital, located on Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

“The fire, which was reported at approximately 15:20 hours, was quickly brought under control, preventing significant damage to the busy healthcare facility. The incident was contained to the room where it originated.

“Normal operations have resumed, and medical services to the public continue uninterrupted. No casualties were recorded. An investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced”.