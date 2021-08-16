Report on Interest
under logo

Information minister faults Kwara APC registration, suggests…

The Guild

Nigerian non-oil sector revenue rises amid COVID-19

The Guild

Senate suggests renaming Ibadan airport after Ajimobi

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: Fire razes buildings, vehicles in Lagos Community

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Scores of private as well as commercial vehicles and houses in Mushin Local Governments, Lagos State were reported to have been razed by fire.

MORE DETAILS

The Guild 3436 posts 38 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: