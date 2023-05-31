JUST IN: Fire razes buildings in LASUTH

Treatments of patients and other activities within the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja were interrupted for several minutes after fire gutted buildings within the medical facilities.

As gathered, property worth millions of Naira including engineering equipments were said to have been destroyed by the inferno that occurred in the hospital.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 4pm on Wednesday when the non-medical experts were about going home.

The fire occurred barely five weeks after the Independent Power Project company had stopped powering LASUTH, leaving the health facility with no option than to return to it’s abandoned generators.

MORE DETAILS SOON

