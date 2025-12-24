JUST IN: Fire razes Balogun market, insurance house in Lagos

Property worth millions of naira has been reported destroyed as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service announced a fire outbreak at an Insurance House situated on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The fire said to have been engaged by emergency responders from Ebute Elefun and Dolphin Fire Stations, with support from the Sari Iganmu and Alausa headquarters, occurred at a 25-storey building in the area.

Fortunately no casually has been recorded, but the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the inferno on Wednesday, stated that the causes of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

Adeseye stated that the fire originated on the fifth floor and spread downwards, adding that several parts of the building, including a warehouse, corporate offices, and a few shops, have been affected.

According to her, “The call was received at 16:41 hours, and firefighters arrived on scene at 16:53 hours. The incident occurred at The Great Nigeria Insurance House, Martins Street, Lagos Island.

“The fire is currently affecting up to the fifth floor of a 25-storey building. It originated on the fifth floor and has spread downwards from that level.

“The affected building is primarily used for warehouse storage and the sale of clothing materials, with corporate offices and a few shops also located within the premises. There has been no record of casualty as firefighting continues.

MORE DETAILS COMING…