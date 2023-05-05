JUST IN: Fire razes Alaba Int. market, destroys goods in Lagos

Dozens of shops at the popular Alaba International market in Lagos State have been reported gutted by fire with traders losing goods and other property worth millions of naira to the inferno in the state.

In a bid to save their goods, the traders, it was learnt, have resolved to source water on their own to put out the fire after all efforts to get officials of the Lagos State fire service to the scene proved abortive.

During the process, atleast one person was gathered to have suffered severe burns and had been rushed to a private hospital where the traders believed would adequate medical care could be received.

As gathered, the fire that disrupted commercial activities within the market in Ojo Local Government started on Friday from a shop where gas cylinders were stored before spreading to other parts.

Our correspondent at the fire disaster scene narrated that when the traders realised that their efforts were not yielding the fast result they had yearned for, some started removing goods that were yet to be affected by the raging fire.

The Director, Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the inferno, alleged that the emergency officials responded to the distress call immediately but were turned back by the traders.

Adeseye, in a short statement made available to newsmen, added that the emergency officials from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu, and Ajegunle stations have been mandated to stay some meters away from the scene, pending when the traders would allow them to assist.

According to the statement, reports reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire. However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu, and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but are presently on standby. The agency is consequently collaborating with Security Agents to address it.

