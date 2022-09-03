JUST IN: Fire razes 10 buildings after tanker explosion in Ogun

No fewer than 10 buildings were reported to have been razed with properties worth millions of naira destroyed by fire that emanated during a tanker explosion in Ogun State.

The Guild gathered that the building razed were sited on Olambe Matogun road in Ifo Local Government area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the tanker laden with 45,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) fell on its side while trying to navigate the road at about 7 am on Saturday morning.

After the tanker crashed, eyewitnesses narrated that the vehicle spilled it’s contents in the drainage, aiding it to spread from the scene to other parts of the community.

The Spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to The Guild.

Farinloye disclosed that no casualties were recorded during the inferno that emanated after the tanker exploded in the Ogun community.

The NEMA official stressed that more houses could have been destroyed but the drainage assisted in reducing the PMS strength.

According to him, though, no live was lost or anyone sustain injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene thereby saved the community from serious incident that could have affected people. The fire has been put out by the Ogun state fire service before it”.

