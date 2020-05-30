Just in: Fire guts Olowu market in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hopes of traders at Olowu market in Ikeja Local Government, Lagos State, of returning on the next market day to continue their trading activities were cut short on Saturday when fire razed several stalls and destroyed property worth millions of Naira within the market.

The fire was said to have started a few minutes past 3pm, a time when the traders were hoping to conclude trade and leave the premises in complaince with the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directives on market closure which was aimed at assisting the state gain control over coronavirus.

Details later