Activities at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University in Katsina State has been disrupted following a fire outbreak at the institution’s senate building, destroying property worth millions of naira.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 8 am when the staff of the institution were about resuming for the day’s activities.

The fire outbreak came barely 24 hours after the Central Market in Katsina was razed, destroying goods and property worth several millions of naira.

MORE DETAILS SHORTLY