Atleast 100 shops were reported to have been razed and goods worth several millions of naira destroyed when fire gutted Central market in Katsina State.

Some of the goods destroyed during the inferno that was said to have started at about 7 am and lasted for several minutes include provisions, foodstuffs in large quantities, and books.

It was gathered that the fire started from the Unity Bank building within the market and spread to other stalls, destroying goods stocked in the shops.