Just In: Fire guts Arabic teachers’ college, destroy property in Katsina

By News Desk

By The Guild

Property worth millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed at the Arabic Teachers’ College (ATC) in Katsina State when fire gutted a section of the institution’s building.

As gathered, the fire that spread to other sections of the structures was said to have started from the top floor of a one-storey building in the institution.

Eyewitnesses around Kofar Kwaya residential area told newsmen that they sighted thick black smokes oozing out from the building at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

MORE DETAILS LATER

