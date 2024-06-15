JUST IN: Finidi resigns as super eagles coach

Following poor performance recorded by the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, the country’s coach, Finidi George, has resigned from his position.

George’s resignation came days after the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) declared that a foreign tactician will be hired to assist the team in their 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The former winger’s resignation was confirmed by Super Eagles former media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, on his official social media handle on Saturday.

According to him, “News just in. Finidi George #FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his position as Super Eagles manager.”

The 53-year-old was unveiled as coach of the Super Eagles in May, three months after serving as interim manager, following the departure of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro at the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in February.

But the team’s performance under his tutelage has generated concerns from Nigerians after the Super Eagles could only manage one point from two matches, placing the team on fifth position on the table.

With Nigeria’s qualification hopes hanging, the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, after a meeting with the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh, to address Nigeria’s poor results in the qualifiers, promised that efforts would be made to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

He said the NFF would continue to work closely with the sports ministry and other stakeholders to fashion out a winning template for the Super Eagles.

“It’s a very sad moment for Nigerian football. We cannot run away from that. But all I want to assure is that we are working tirelessly in conjunction with the minister to see that we come out with holistic measures that will change the face of the entire system so that we can move forward.