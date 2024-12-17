JUST IN: FIFA picks Vinicius as 2024 best male footballer

Brazil and Real Madrid of Spain forward, Vinícius Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, popularly called Vinícius Júnior, has been crowned by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) as the 2024 best male footballer, following his performance during the period under review.

Vinícius Júnior was picked by the football body after he polled the highest votes among players FIFA selected for accolades over their performance on the pitch during the outgoing year.

The Brazilian topped the voting ahead of ten fellow nominees with 48 points, finishing ahead of Manchester City midfielder Rodri who had 43 points, and his Real Madrid teammate and England midfielder, Jude Bellingham with 37 points.

Aside from that, FIFA picked Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti as the best manager, Emi Martinez as the best goalkeeper, while Spanish female footballer, Aitana Bonmati was selected as the best footballer among her peers.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, FIFA described the Brazilian as one of the footballers who had a spectacular 2023/24 season after assisting his club to lift the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league trophy.

Personal highlights of the season for the forward included a goal in Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund and a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Vini Jr becomes the first Brazilian to win FIFA’s top men’s player award since 2007, and the first in its current iteration as The Best.

The award came weeks after the forward was denied the Ballon D’Or, an award organized by the French magazine to celebrate players that have performed exceptionally during the seasons.